Pension increase will benefit more than 90 percent of retirees in Matanzas.

12 de agosto de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

This increase constitutes the first step in a process that seeks to strengthen the State’s commitment to the well-being of senior citizens, in recognition of those who dedicated their lives to building the nation’s future.

Starting August 20, the province will begin paying out pensions for the month of September, with an increase in pensions that will benefit the majority of retirees, according to Mario Sabines Lorenzo, first secretary of the Provincial Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba.

Authorities assure that cash for payment is guaranteed at all centers and that each will have a designated official to address concerns and provide information. More than 33% of beneficiaries will double their income, and the rest will see an increase to 4,000 pesos per month.

During a tour of the city, Jorge Fernández, a retired doctor, expressed his gratitude and considered that the measure «will be of great help,» although he suggested continuing to look for alternatives to lower the cost of products and medications. For their part, retired educators Nelson López Alfonso and Lidia Pérez Rodríguez agreed that this financial support comes at an opportune time and improves their quality of life.

Written by Yunielys Moliner.












                            

