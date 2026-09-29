Matanzas Hosts International University-Society Congress 2026

The Varadero resort in the province of Matanzas hosted this Tuesday the start of the fourth edition of the International University-Society Congress 2026.

Under the motto «For Creative Development and Collaborative and Sustainable Innovation,» the event will hold sessions in in-person and virtual modalities until next October 1.

The Congress coordinator, Jesús López, noted that, despite the complexities the largest Caribbean archipelago is experiencing, the presence of 671 participants was achieved, among them representatives from different nations of Latin America and Europe.

López emphasized that University-Society 2026 is an opportunity to link the different actors of society to concrete solutions based on the sciences.

The main themes addressed by the program revolve around tourism development, science applied to agricultural programs, as well as environmental education for sustainable tourism, he commented.

The also professor at the University of Matanzas said that, based on the results of this edition of the event, they intend to promote a program that translates into a more active link between society and science.

The fourth edition of the International University-Society Congress 2026 becomes a way of promoting and incentivizing Cuban science in pursuit of a better future for the nation.