Nursing Home Launches Literary Gathering

Jovellanos – The municipality welcomes summer 2026 with an innovative cultural proposal for older adults: a literary gathering at the local Nursing Home. The initiative seeks to foster the habit of reading and intergenerational exchange in an atmosphere of camaraderie, in tune with the participatory spirit of the summer season.

The activity is part of the recreational proposals taking place in the province, where Nursing Homes have become key spaces for the enjoyment of older adults, through programs that combine culture, recreation, and comprehensive well-being. The literary gathering not only promotes reading but also strengthens emotional bonds among participants and rescues the territory’s oral tradition.

This new cultural offering joins the activity plan designed by local authorities to ensure an active and participatory summer for all age groups. The space is open to the community and will be held periodically, with the aim of turning the Nursing Home into a meeting point for the exchange of knowledge and experiences between generations.

With this action, the municipality of Jovellanos reaffirms its commitment to the care of older adults and the promotion of culture, another sign that summer is a season for all ages. The literary gathering demonstrates the local government’s willingness to keep traditions and the well-being of its people alive, while enriching the community life of the territory.