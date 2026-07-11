The Matanzas Pharmaceutical Museum Invites You

The Matanzas Pharmaceutical Museum, an emblem of French pharmacy influence in this city and the world, is promoting guided visits to its various halls and community outreach activities this summer.

To learn details of this program, we interviewed its director, Marcia Brito Hernández:

«We keep the museum open throughout the summer during its regular hours from ten in the morning to five in the afternoon, and on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.»

«We are also doing outreach, mobile exhibits to distant communities, because we know people cannot come here, so we take our collections and provide explanations with postcards and catalogs.»

«It is important to receive groups of children who carry out various activities, of which the museum is the venue. We recently received the presence of the little ones throughout the week in literary or artistic events that encourage their participation. The museum has also hosted collateral actions of festivals and contests, which generates visits to the interiors of the Botica Francesa to admire its collections.»

Marcia Brito, with her gathering gift for events, considers that the most important thing is to maintain services to the population and potential visitors, despite the lack of electricity for many hours.

Known as Doctor Ernesto Triolet’s pharmacy, this museum boasts Restoration and Conservation awards from the National Cultural Heritage Center, thanks to the outstanding work of its staff.