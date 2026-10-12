Peña’s Grand Slam Seals the Yumurino Comeback

The Matanzas Crocodiles produced five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, including a grand slam by Brayan Peña, to defeat the Mayabeque Hurricanes 6-5.

With the win, the Yumurinos reach five victories and two losses and take a 2-1 lead in the sub-series, which they will try to close this Monday at 1:30 in the afternoon.

Peña, who batted 4-for-1, drove in four runs with the home run that changed the course of the game. Before that episode, the team was losing 5-1.

Also key were Eduardo Blanco (4-for-2, with two runs scored), Andrys Pérez (2-for-1, with a double, an RBI, and two walks), and José Noroña (3-for-2, with a double, an RBI, and one run scored). Aníbal Medina connected for two hits in five at-bats.

On the mound, Brian Cedeño started with 2.1 innings and four earned runs, and Silvio Iturralde worked 4.2 with one. Roylan Averohff, with one inning without hits or runs, earned the win, and Armando Dueñas sealed the game with another scoreless inning for the save.