Sex Education: The Earlier, the Better

The start of sexual relations at increasingly early ages is a reality that concerns Cuban families, educators, and specialists.

In Matanzas, not a few adolescents begin their sexual life before the age of 15, often without adequate information or the emotional maturity to assume the consequences of a decision of such magnitude.

It is not about demonizing young people or imposing taboos, but about recognizing that silence and misinformation are the worst counselors.

The consequences of this reality are multiple and unfortunately well known; adolescent pregnancy constitutes one of the main causes of school dropout in our secondary education, with a direct impact on the future of the girls whose life projects are cut short.

To this are added the risk of sexually transmitted infections, family breakdowns, violence in couple relationships, and psychological aftereffects that mark those who are not prepared to live a responsible sexuality.

The answer cannot be only to prohibit or alarm. The school, the family, and the media have the shared responsibility to speak clearly, without morbidity and without prejudices, about sexuality, contraceptive methods, consent, and life projects.

Adolescents need spaces where they can ask without fear of judgment, and they need adults who listen before sermonizing.

In Matanzas there are guidance consultations, health professionals, and community projects that can and should be better articulated to reach those who need it most.

Sexuality is a natural part of life, but living it at an early age without preparation can mortgage dreams and health. Let us speak clearly, educate with love, and together build a more conscious and protected youth.