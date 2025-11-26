Tobacco production: prestige, discipline and commitment (+photos).

Cuban tobacco is much more than a crop: it is one of the country’s main exports, internationally recognized for its quality and prestige.

Its contribution is crucial to the national economy and reaffirms the agricultural identity of our island. In Pedro Betancourt, this strategic sector finds one of its strongest bases.



Producers, cooperatives, and local entities sustain the tobacco campaign with discipline and commitment, aware that each leaf harvested strengthens Cuba’s presence in international markets and ensures direct benefits for the community.



Norlan Hernández Rosell, general director of the Matanzas Tobacco Collection and Processing Company, has emphasized that the success of the crop depends on the organization and technical support that producers receive.



Under his leadership, the company coordinates agricultural and processing methods with a comprehensive approach that seeks efficiency and consistency at every stage.