The Las Palmas cultural center hosted the provincial Bodybuilding and Fitness event, a gathering that brings together athletes from the territory in the Wellness, Men’s Physique, and Bikini modalities.

The competition is an opportunity for participants to show the result of months of training, discipline, and physical preparation.

Among the participants was Adonis Cabrera García, who explained that his approach to this discipline began out of pleasure, but over time his interest grew as he observed other competitors. The motivation to improve himself and gain recognition in this sport drove him to step on stage.

For her part, Lorena Díaz presented herself in the Wellness modality and has approximately two years of preparation. Her path has not been free of difficulties: dengue and later viral illnesses affected her continuity in training during the past year.

The athlete explained that this time she approached preparation in a different way, with greater attention to physical work and nutrition.