Jovellanos.— The Manuel Navarro Luna Municipal House of Culture, located in the San Carlos People’s Council, is running the Victoria Fernández Castañeda Visual Arts Workshop, a space dedicated to promoting artistic creation, aesthetic sensitivity, and the development of skills in the visual arts.

The workshop is an opportunity to bring children, young people, and participants in general closer to the universe of visual arts. The workshop, taught by cultural promoter Lázaro Aquin, promotes learning, individual expression, and talent from the community sphere.

These actions reaffirm the commitment of cultural institutions to artistic training, popular participation, and the strengthening of cultural life in the neighborhoods of this municipality.

The initiative is part of the systematic work of the Manuel Navarro Luna House of Culture to bring artistic manifestations closer to the population and stimulate creativity from an early age. The Victoria Fernández Castañeda workshop is consolidating itself as a meeting space where participants develop visual arts skills and broaden their appreciation of art and culture.

Culture is built from the community and grows with the participation of all. With this workshop, the Manuel Navarro Luna House of Culture reaffirms its commitment to artistic training and the development of local talent, promoting spaces for learning and expression that enrich the cultural life of the San Carlos People’s Council and of Jovellanos.