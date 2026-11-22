Workers from the Abraham Lincoln Cultural Center in Matanzas have undertaken cleanup work to beautify the area surrounding this institution in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Ministry of Culture.

René Quirós Valdés, director of the «Reparadores de Sueños» sociocultural project and one of the most prominent figures in artistic education in the province, stressed the importance of sanitizing the surroundings and caring for the gardens for an optimal stay at the facility.

This task is part of the strong social work deployed in the community located in the heights of Simpson, where one of the cultural riches of our territory and heritage of the locality is found.

The Abraham Lincoln Cultural Center, which first opened its doors on June 8, 2002, constitutes that space in the city where the community sees itself represented in the different events, workshops, and other series of activities held at the site.

Likewise, provincial institutions such as the Provincial Council of Performing Arts of Matanzas, the Cuban commercial company Artex, and the University of Matanzas have also dedicated initiatives with the purpose of celebrating the five decades since the founding of this organization.