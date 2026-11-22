Damián Montoya faced yesterday his fourth competition at the Matanzas 2026 Provincial Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship.

The athlete in the Men’s Physique category sought the absolute title. He also wanted to surpass his 2025 results: third place at the provincial level and second at the national level, in the division up to 1.80 meters.

The goal is the result of a path traveled step by step. Damián started in these pursuits thanks to the enthusiasm of his friends. Later came two provincial championships and one national one.

Each event left a lesson. Before the competition, the athlete was looking higher.

This year brought an important novelty. For the first time he worked with a coach; in his three previous competitions he trained alone. He consulted the internet and adjusted the plan little by little. This time he had an expert eye.

The plan began with a short volume phase. The team avoided gaining too much muscle mass. Nor did he accumulate fat; the preparation reached the final stretch with more order and more work time.

The start, however, was not easy. His work took him to another province. There he took the first steps of his preparation, far from home. Later he returned to Matanzas, where everything took shape.

Last year’s national left its mark. It was his first time before the best in Cuba, and he finished second in the category up to 1.80 meters.

He valued the result, yet he recalled a shortcoming: no one corrected him. Everything depended on his own eye, and he left that event motivated.

His best weapon was his back, well developed. The weaknesses remained on the work list: clavicles, upper chest, and shoulder width. This year he improved in all three points. He believed he had advanced considerably.

That balance encouraged him. «This year I’m here to surpass those results,» he stated before the competition.

To young people he sent a brief message. «Don’t limit yourselves,» he said. He recommended they organize themselves before deciding on their debut.

The sport demands economic resources. With desire and discipline, he assured, the path opens up.