«Conexiones Íntimas» with History

The recent series «Conexiones Íntimas» (Intimate Connections) by Matanzas visual artist Adrián Gómez Sancho was presented at the Oswaldo Guayasamín House in Havana, one of the most emblematic museums in the capital city.

It is composed of five pieces in a 50×50 centimeter format, whose creation included different techniques on canvas such as acrylic, oil, charcoal, and collage.

This work was born from the creator’s own exhibition «Mundos Conectados» (Connected Worlds), inaugurated some months ago in that province.

The pieces, distributed throughout the entire hall, merged masterfully with Guayasamín’s similar ones — an intentional fusion that provided a unique visual experience.

For the creation of one of these pieces, Gómez Sancho took as references some of the master’s drawings, such as those belonging to the series «Los Mutilados» (The Mutilated) and the independent work «Lágrimas de Sangre» (Tears of Blood).

Just as the works of the Ecuadorian painter and draftsman were usually characterized, from the Yumurino’s adaptations also emerge feelings of anguish and pain as a true song to human resistance.

The foreign artist’s design style was distinguished by elongated faces and limbs, sometimes even giving life to iconic figures from history — a marked concept that earned the attention of dreamers like Adrián.

The gathering had a notable turnout of people, among whom stood out art connoisseurs such as Holguín visual artist Glenda Salazar, as well as followers of this manifestation.

During the presentation, the visual artist expressed his greatest gratitude to institutions such as the Office of the Historian of Havana and the Office of the City Historian of Matanzas, which always demonstrate interest in his work.

Regarding his presence in the capital, Adrián Gómez Sancho participated in an experimental visual arts workshop with children held weekly at the institution that received his proposal.

In that activity, the talented students reinterpreted materials from the Matanzas painter, just as he did with those of his colleague from Quito.

The exhibition that was capable of reflecting an author’s creative process in the search for artistic continuity results in the materialization of a legacy that transforms darkness into hope.