Crocodiles Flagged Off for the 65th SNB

The Matanzas team that will participate in the 65th National Baseball Series was officially flagged off at the hands of Mario Sabines Lorenzo, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province of Matanzas, in a ceremony that brought together players, coaching staff, INDER sports authorities, and representatives of the Yumurino fan base at Libertad Park in Matanzas.

During the ceremony, the team’s management received the banner that will accompany the squad during the season, at a moment prior to the start of a new campaign of the country’s main baseball tournament.

The team members also ratified their commitment to the province and to complying with the rules governing the competition. The day also served to recognize the effort made during preparation.

Manager Armando Ferrer once again heads the Matanzas coaching staff. The strategist will face the challenge of leading a roster that maintains experienced players alongside young people called to assume greater responsibilities.

With the flagging ceremony, the Crocodiles complete one of the moments prior to the official debut, while the fans await the first pitch and their team’s return to the Victoria de Girón field next Sunday, October 4.