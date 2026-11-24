The Cuban U-17 national team suffered a heavy defeat against Senegal at the World Cup in that category, a result that seriously complicates its aspirations to remain in the competition and leaves it practically without options to advance to the next phase.

The Caribbean squad could not avoid the rout against the African team, which took advantage of the match to impose itself with nine goals and leave Cuba in a very compromised situation within the tournament.

The setback represents a hard blow for the young Cuban footballers, who see their chances of staying in the World Cup event considerably reduced after this result.

With this panorama, Cuba’s continuity in the World Cup is practically ruled out, pending the completion of the competitive picture in its group.