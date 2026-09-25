Cuban Women’s Volleyball Keeps Its Aspirations Alive in the Final Six

The Cuban women’s volleyball team defeated its Canadian counterparts in a three-set sweep to zero in the Volleyball Final Six and keeps its aspirations of advancing in the tournament of the North, Central America, and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA).

The players from the largest Caribbean island imposed themselves on the Canadians with set scores of (25-19, 25-12, and 25-22) to add their second victory of the competition taking place in Zinacantepec, Mexico.

Jessica Aguilera led the Cuban offense with 11 points, six of them in attack and five in blocking; she was followed by her compatriots Yalain de la Peña with ten points and Eviliana Martínez with nine units.

For the Canadians, Laila Johnston and Naomie Sinclair stood out, both with nine units contributed to the cause of the team that continues last in the standings after adding a new setback.

In the closing of the regular stage of the competition, the players from the largest Caribbean island will face the Dominican Republic, while the United States will face Puerto Rico, and the Mexican hosts will play against Canada.