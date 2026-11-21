The «José White» Concert Hall in Matanzas will witness the debut of a young promise of English music who, together with the territory’s Camerata José White, promises to delight attendees with a program that combines tradition and new trends.

Under the principal direction of maestro Yany Calama García and the permanent coordination of the director of the Yumurina company José Antonio Fernández Muñoz, the premiere of the work «Odesa Pearl by the Sea,» by pianist and composer Daniel Wilson, will be presented.

The foreign artist selected the ensemble to share his first works alongside him due to the solid trajectory that characterizes them.

The first moment of the afternoon event will be dedicated to enjoying the camerata’s classical repertoire, with representative pieces such as «La Comparsa,» by Lecuona, and «La Bella Cubana,» by José White.

Finally, the most important point of the meeting will be dedicated to the pieces of the European creator, who reinterprets contemporary sonorities and gives the entire world a piece of his essence.

For Tony, at the helm of the prestigious local group, the young musician’s commitment to his work, as well as his perfect mastery of composition technique, constitute the factors that make him deserving of such a special presentation.

He also referred to this unexpected but pleasant union as one more opportunity to bring the magic of live music to one of the most emblematic cultural spaces in our city.

This musical collaboration, which can be witnessed this Saturday at three in the afternoon, aims to leave a mark on the intercultural dynamics between Cuba and England, a privilege for lovers of artistic ties.