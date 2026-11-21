The battery energy storage units (BESS) in Cueto, Holguín, and in Havana are undergoing system tests ahead of their upcoming commissioning. If no issues arise, both energy storage stations could be operational before the end of the year.

The commissioning of these two units, together with the one already in operation at the 220-kilovolt El Cotorro substation, will incorporate 150 megawatts of electrical energy to regulate the national power system and take advantage of the capacity of the solar photovoltaic parks, which exceed 1,200 megawatts peak of power.

With foreign technical advice, progress is also being made on the BESS located in Bayamo, Granma, planned for the beginning of next year.

These renewable energy investments are aimed at maximizing the use of capacity and, in turn, play an important role in regulating the system’s frequency.