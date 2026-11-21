Jovellanos.— Yesterday, an educational talk on road safety linked to drug consumption was held at the Pedro Pablo Rivera Cué Pre-University Institute (IPU) in this municipality, as part of the 63rd National Traffic Campaign. The activity featured the participation of the territory’s Traffic authorities, responsible for ensuring safety on the roads, and addressed the risks of driving or traveling under the influence of alcohol and other substances.

The specialists explained how alcohol and drugs affect reflexes, perception, and decision-making, increasing the probability of accidents. It was stressed that these behaviors endanger not only the physical integrity of those involved but also that of pedestrians, passengers, and other drivers. The students participated actively and asked questions about everyday situations on the road.

The session is part of the 63rd National Traffic Campaign, which runs until November 28 under the slogan «For the Safety of Our Children,» with education and prevention actions across the country. In the territory, talks have been promoted in schools and workplaces, control operations, and recognitions for accident-free drivers, as part of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen road culture and reduce accidents.

The Pedro Pablo Rivera Cué IPU has hosted other prevention initiatives, such as the «Talks for Life,» aimed at warning about the risks of alcohol and other substance consumption. The harmful link between traffic and drugs is relevant for forming a critical awareness in young people, who must assume road safety as a shared responsibility that protects their own lives and those of others.