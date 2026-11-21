A total of 20 Cuban micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) began their path toward internationalization with the launch of the operational phase of the Booster export acceleration program, an initiative that seeks to strengthen their business capacities and facilitate access to foreign markets.

The Hotel Nacional de Cuba hosted the meeting of the beneficiary companies, from eleven provinces of the country, which had the opportunity to present their business models, identify their main support needs, and establish initial contact with the promoters of the program, published the Ministry of Economy and Planning on its Facebook profile.

Selected from 54 applications received, the MSMEs carry out activities in strategic sectors such as agri-food, information and communication technologies, and cultural and creative industries.

The day combined exchange among participants with a first approach to commercial intelligence tools, fundamental for knowing business opportunities, identifying potential markets, and designing export strategies.

The inauguration featured Roberto Pérez Pérez, deputy minister of Economy and Planning; Jens Urban, ambassador of the European Union in Cuba; Raphaël Trannoy, ambassador of France in Cuba, and the resident representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in the country.

Over the coming months, the companies will receive personalized support to strengthen their management, improve their competitive capacities, and project their products and services toward priority markets in Mexico, Canada, Spain, Germany, and France.

Beyond the selection and the first meeting, the challenge will be to turn the potential of these ventures into concrete export opportunities, in a context where the diversification of income sources and the insertion of the Cuban economy into the international market acquire special relevance.

The Booster Program is part of the project Support for New Economic Actors for an Innovative and Sustainable Economic Diversification (NAE), financed by the European Union and implemented in Cuba by French Cooperation, UNDP, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, its National Institute of Economic Research, and the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba.

Photo taken from the Facebook page of Economy and Planning.