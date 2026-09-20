Health Festival at the Community Cultural House

With the celebration of the Festival for the Health of Deaf People and Their Families, the Community Cultural House of the Reynold García neighborhood in the city of Matanzas once again became a space of encounter, participation, and solidarity — a day that integrated health care, inclusion, art, nature, and neighborhood identity.

From eight thirty in the morning at the headquarters located at 139th Street between 166 and 168, the initiative brought together neighbors and families for collective well-being, in the context of the International Week of Deaf People, published on its Facebook social network profile the Comandante Faustino Pérez Hernández Provincial Clinical-Surgical Teaching Hospital.

«During the day, consultations of different medical specialties and other services are developed, such as Internal Medicine, Neurology, Endocrinology, Ophthalmology, Optometry, Physiatry, Rehabilitation, and Allergology,» the post added.

According to the note, that same day the «editions of the Family Gardens» were inaugurated, as well as the new visual identity of the Community Cultural House being made known — initiatives that expand an experience where health promotion, citizen participation, culture, care for nature, and a sense of belonging to the neighborhood converge.

The collective creation «More than 330 Hands in Muralist Actions» also continued — an experience that brings the community together around colors, Cuban Sign Language, creativity, and identity, as part of the activities of the International Week of Deaf People and the path toward the 333rd anniversary of the city of Matanzas.

The day reaffirmed the conviction that has accompanied the community work of the Cultural House: when health meets participation, culture, and inclusion, the neighborhood finds new ways of caring for itself and recognizing itself, concluded the publication.

Text: Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán

Photos: Taken from the Facebook profile of the Faustino Pérez Provincial Hospital.