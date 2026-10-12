How the Canary Islanders Populated and Founded the City of San Carlos and San Severino de Matanzas

In memory of my friend, Arnaldo Jiménez de la Cal

Curiosities of the Athens of Cuba in Its Genesis

It was Monday and not Sunday — a more than suitable moment for a mass — when the founding of the city of San Carlos and San Severino de Matanzas took place.

Of course, everything seems to indicate that, being Governor and Captain General of the Island Severino de Manzaneda, he chose that date, October 12, the anniversary of the so-called Encounter Between Two Worlds, to consecrate the first Cuban city laid out with modernity and a solar orientation.

Beyond the disparities of opinion between military and clerical power, as some Matanzas historians have noted, what is certain is that it was common to name the villas — and with greater reason the first city — with the names of the king, that of the Captain General, and of course that of the Bishop in office at the moment. However, the name of Prelate Diego Evelino de Compostela did not transcend at all.

Another curious detail is that when, on September 25, 1690, Charles II approved by Royal Decree the founding of Matanzas, 30 Canary Island families were designated, who were transferred to Havana and from there, some time later, to the new city.

They were promised, of course, to sweeten the «royal request» somewhat, the delivery of 50 pesos, a plot, and a caballería of land for sustenance — prizes such that one could not resist the journey to the other world, that is, to the other side of the world.

So things being as they were, when the moment came for the delivery of lands, by natural lottery to avoid favoritism, in what had been the natural possessions of the aboriginal settlement Yucayo, and as recorded in the act of October 30, 1693, the grants were made to 33 families and not to the 30 pre-selected by royal mandate.

This is recorded in the document signed by Juan de Uribe Ozeta, public scribe… «In the city of San Carlos and San Severino de Matanzas on October 30, 1693; being present Captain D. Diego Méndez de León; Mayor D. Juan González Bello, and Sergeant Simón González, who were of the Militia Company of this City.»

And to close, we leave you the names of the fortunate Canary Islanders, founders of the city of San Carlos and San Severino de Matanzas, just as the declaration reads: «The lottery was held for the distribution of the thirty-three caballerías of land under the protection of the Law of the Indies, the first measured being on the side of the site of the sugar mill, falling by lot to:

«Esteban de Torres. The second to Juan Rivera. The third to Salvador Pérez. The fourth to Ángel Pérez. The fifth to Sergeant Simón González. The sixth to Domingo Alfonso, facing the main water fall of the river near the end of the jurisdiction. The seventh to D. Domingo Rodríguez. The eighth to Sebastián Rodríguez and in his name to Francisco Rodríguez. The ninth to D. Diego García Oramas. The tenth to Ensign D. Juan González Bello. The eleventh to Diego González Bello. And on the side where the settlement of the small livestock corral is founded, the 12th was counted to Matías Laguna. The 13th to Andrés Barroso. The 14th to Miguel Alfonso. The 15th to Juan Domínguez. The 16th to Melchor de Melo. The 17th to Baltazar González. The 18th to Captain D. Diego Méndez in the name of an absent family. The 19th to Blasina de Coyas.

«The 20th to Luis Pérez. The 21st to Captain D. Diego Méndez, facing the main waterfall. The 22nd to Jacinto González. The 23rd to Ensign D. Andrés Díaz. The 24th to Pedro Fernández Guerrero, bordering said river. The 25th to D. Miguel Pérez Malleca. The 26th to Pedro Hernández. The 27th to Juan González, bordering in part with said river. The 28th to Francisco Martín. The 29th to Simón Díaz. The 30th is marshy and impassable crab land. The 31st to Pedro Báez. The 32nd to Domingo González. The 33rd to Gaspar de los Reyes. The 34th to Salvador Álvarez.»

In summary, it is established that the extension of the territory that the city of Matanzas would occupy was determined by Manzaneda on November 9, 1693, assigning it by jurisdiction six leagues in circumference, including the hatos and corrales comprised within them, also ordering that the owners of estates sell their fruits and livestock in the city to supply the nascent population.