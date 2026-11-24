The Matanzas Crocodiles suffered a hard blow in Havana. The Industriales Lions defeated them by knockout, 11 runs to zero in seven innings, at the Latin American Stadium.

The result opened the particular subseries between the two teams and sparked concern in the Yumurina squad; there are now five consecutive losses.

The damage came from the first inning. Three hits and a defensive error by the Matanzas team were enough to put three runs on the scoreboard; starter David Martínez Cara could not even record a single out.

Right-hander Brian Reyes Cedeño took the ball and held the capital team for two innings; however, in the third act the Lions struck again with three more runs and the lead widened to six.

Manager Armando Ferrer looked for another option and called on Charly Fumero. The reliever could not find control and gave up five more runs, all earned, sealing the fate of the game.

On the other side, Fher Cejas dominated the Matanzas batters, worked five innings, allowed three hits, did not allow any runs, and earned the win. Guillermo Carmona saw his team respond with timely offense and firm pitching.

The Matanzas offense barely showed signs of life; only four valid hits came from the bats of Dayan Ibáñez, Anthony Navarro, Eduardo Blanco, and Aníbal Medina, who returned to the lineup after several days of absence due to his ejection on the Isle of Youth.

With the loss, the Crocodiles have a record of 21 wins and 17 losses and occupy third place in the Western Zone, behind Vegueros de Pinar del Río and Leones de Industriales.

The fans of the City of Bridges look with unease at the final stretch of the qualifying stage, and the team needs to react soon.