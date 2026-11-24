The blockade and choking policy against the Cuban tourism sector has caused a decline in activity, reflected in the arrival of some 507,000 international visitors through October 2026.

The figure represents only 34.3 percent (%) of those registered in the same period the previous year. This drastic contraction, as confirmed by a dispatch from the National Office of Statistics and Information, translates into nearly 971,000 fewer foreign visitors compared to 2025.

If the general category of travelers is analyzed, Cuba received through the tenth month of the year a total of just over one million travelers, that is, equivalent to 49.4% compared to the same period in 2025, which means about 1,078,300 fewer travelers.

The most notable collapse occurred in the main source markets. Tourism from Canada, traditionally the main source toward the Island, suffered a reduction of 466,500 international visitors.

Following in magnitude of losses are the Russian Federation, with 78,100 fewer visitors, and the Cuban Community Abroad, which decreased by 62,200 people (from 194,600 to 132,400).

The flow from the United States also experienced a strong contraction, with 45,100 fewer visitors (dropping from 95,300 to 50,300).

Other international markets also show a generalized negative trend. Mexico fell to 26,400 visitors (from 47,900); Argentina to 15,300 (from 41,700); Spain to 12,000 (from 40,000); and Colombia to 11,500 (from 29,300).

Likewise, arrivals from China (10,800) and Italy (9,900) reflect a drastic decrease compared to the more than 20,000 visitors each country contributed in 2025.

The official report «Arrival of Travelers. International Visitors» corresponding to October 2026 is now available for consultation on the official website of the National Office of Statistics and Information.