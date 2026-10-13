Matanzas Celebrates Banking Worker’s Day with Advances in Solar Energy

This October 13, banking workers in Matanzas and throughout the country celebrate the 66th anniversary of the nationalization of Cuban banking, the date on which Law No. 891 of 1960 was enacted, by which the banking function was declared public.

In a context marked by sanctions from the United States administration against the financial sector, Matanzas banking consolidates its work with projects that guarantee the continuity of services to the population.

As part of the celebrations, the National Union of Public Administration Workers will present the Enrique Hart Dávalos Distinction to female members with more than 20 years of service and to male members with more than 25 years.

This decoration, awarded only once, recognizes the impeccable career and dedication of those who have devoted their lives to the banking sector.

Among the most significant advances is the energy matrix change program being promoted by banking in the province.

The first branch in the country to implement this technology was the 35-81 in Colón, which has been operating with solar panels since the end of last year, followed by the Cárdenas branch. Progressively, the technology is covering all bank branches in the province.

The Banking Worker’s Day celebration, which began on October 1 and will extend until November 26, honors the history, resilience, and effort of those who sustain one of the pillars of the Cuban economy.