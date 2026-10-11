Matanzas Inaugurates Sports and Recreational Festival for Its 333rd Anniversary

This Saturday, a sports and recreational festival began in the area of the Yumurino Viaduct in celebration of the 333rd anniversary of the founding of the city of Matanzas — a day that will extend through this weekend and until next October 12.

The gathering brought together Matanzas residents of different ages around sports and recreation.

The festival is part of the activities dedicated to the date that every October 12 calls on the inhabitants of the Athens of Cuba to celebrate their history and identity.

Beyond its festive character, the proposal highlights the role of the community. The Viaduct, one of the city’s most emblematic spaces, thus became a meeting point to share with family, neighbors, and friends.

The activities give a special place to young people. The practice of sports and healthy recreation options constitute a path for physical development and the formation of values, and an alternative for making good use of free time.

With this day, Matanzas pays tribute to its founding in the way that best describes it: with movement, joy, and popular participation.