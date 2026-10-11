The Key Ideas for the Future of Havanatur Varadero

The Havanatur Varadero Branch has key ideas for its future. This was corroborated at the Third Tourism Innovation Forum, a space that debated topics such as integration with new private agencies, talent management, international connectivity, and enhancement of cultural heritage.

This travel agency «explores key ideas for the future, at a moment when tourism is reinventing itself with vision and creativity,» according to what was published on the Facebook social network profile of this important player in the leisure industry.

Referring to this space, the distinguished researcher Milton Francisco González Zayas stated: «how professional, capable, and committed this team is to anticipating events, modeling actions in the scenarios being shaped, involving young people in innovation management, and delivering results.»

After participating in the Havanatur Varadero Forum, he assured that the works distinguished for their scientific-methodological rigor become extremely pertinent contributions, «by recognizing the complexities of the current context of tourism in this destination and accepting them as opportunities and challenges to continue advancing, thus providing arguments for the well-earned recognition Havanatur has as Cuba’s Specialist.»

González Zayas expressed that currency, quality, and usefulness summarize the forcefulness of what was presented in a contest that awarded the Relevant Prize to «Strategies for the integration of Havanatur Varadero with the new private agencies in Cuba»; the Outstanding Prize to «The Chinese/Canadian client in Havanatur Varadero: experiences, results achieved, and strategic roadmap to surpass them when air connectivity is restored»; and an Honorable Mention to «Strategies for the management and retention of talent in state travel agencies» and «Basic guide to interpreting architectural styles in Cuba.»

«In Havanatur Varadero, the economic-social transformations of Axis 17 – Tourism and the legal norms that support them have found fertile ground where sowing and harvesting are already taking place,» reiterated the prestigious Matanzas researcher.

He praised Havanatur Varadero because «from the perspective of science, technology, and innovation, they work for a more prosperous, competitive, and sustainable Varadero destination.»

Photos: Taken from the Facebook of Sucursal Havanatur Varadero.