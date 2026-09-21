Play Ball! The 6th Jagüey Grande League Kicked Off

Jagüey Grande – The sixth edition of the Jagüey Grande baseball league was inaugurated at the 19 de Abril stadium in this southern municipality, with the matchups between the current champion, Los Increíbles, and Las Águilas del Sur, and between Los Bendecidos and Los Cerveceros.

Before the call of «play ball,» a ceremony was held with Katerine Orol Martín, director of INDER in Jagüey Grande; provincial methodologist Manuel Solís; the municipal commissioner of the discipline, Heriberto García; and sports glory Jesús Torriente.

Yaniel González read the athletes’ oath, Leo Morera ratified the umpires’ commitment, and Orol Martín delivered the remarks that declared the tournament inaugurated.

Despite the threat of rain, the two games of the first date were played. In the duel between the champion and the runner-up of the previous edition, Las Águilas defeated Los Increíbles, five-time league champions, 8-1.

Los Increíbles began the defense of the crown with nine errors and only five hits, compared to Las Águilas’ ten. Yadiel Calzado earned the win, and Yordanys Domínguez took the loss.

For Las Águilas, Julianny Ojeda stood out, 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored, and Eliuber Guerra, 3-for-2 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored.

In the second matchup of the day, Los Bendecidos overcame Los Cerveceros 15-5 with an offensive barrage of 16 hits. Levin González won the game, and Erismel Barrera took the loss. With hot bats, Nemuris Benavides (5-3, double and three RBIs), José Luis Rodríguez (6-3, two runs scored), Eduardo Parreira (6-3, double, two RBIs, and three runs scored), and Yasmany Cuesta (4-2, two RBIs and one run scored) stood out.

With two teams at the top of the standings and two others seeking to rise, the sixth edition of the Jagüey Grande league promises excitement from start to finish.