Preliminaries of Business Law

It is by no means a monotonous job in which one must constantly adapt to different tasks. For people with concerns and a fondness for professional challenges, this sector offers many satisfactions.

The lawyer specializing in Business Law has a relevant function within the business organization. They encounter a broad radius of action in their professional work, and tasks corresponding to them include:

· Drafting powers of attorney

· Drafting all types of contracts

· Designing legal protection strategies and defending the company in case of litigation

· Claims for non-payment

· Defense against contractual breaches

· Incorporation of Companies

· Defense of the minority partner

· Structuring of business groups

· Mergers of companies

Law is one of the most popular academic disciplines in the world, and one of the broadest, so opting for specialization in Business Law is a good idea when it comes to achieving a differentiating trait in the job market. But you can also specialize in other areas such as Digital and New Technologies Law or European Union Law. As you know, knowledge takes up no space and strengthens you in the job market.

In an increasingly regulated business environment, organizations need to anticipate legal risks before signing contracts, hiring personnel, launching products, protecting trademarks, or seeking financing. Business Law allows commercial decisions to align with the law and with the company’s strategic objectives.

Full Professor and Consultant. University of Matanzas.