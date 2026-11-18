The November session of the Provincial Government Council of People’s Power in Matanzas was held under the presidency of Governor Marieta Poey Zamora and Vice Governor Lázaro Vicente Suárez Navarro, together with the main municipal authorities.

On the economic front, the intendant of the municipality of Cárdenas, Fran Padrón Domínguez, presented a report on the management of the 176 economic and social transformations, with emphasis on thematic axis five, dedicated to the strengthening and autonomy of municipalities.

The official highlighted the facilities this axis provides for managing financial and human resources and tax policy itself, and it includes the creation of municipal funds with contributions from the profits of state and private actors.

In that same area, those present evaluated axes one, eleven, and twelve, related to banking, prevention, and the fight against tax evasion among non-state economic actors.

Yanetsys Chávez, provincial director of the Bank of Credit and Commerce, stressed the importance of joint work with the banks and the provincial banking group, while Patricia Díaz, provincial director of the National Tax Administration Office, called on each municipal office to know its daily revenue collection target in order to meet the year’s goal in the six weeks of work remaining.

Deposits in the province grew by 15 million pesos, although they still do not reach the desired result, and bank deposits from non-state economic actors are generally insufficient.

It was also learned that eight municipalities in the province are not meeting the transferred revenue indicator, and Governor Marieta Poey Zamora called for not allowing tax evasion by non-state economic actors.

Finally, Vice Governor Lázaro Vicente Suárez Navarro again addressed axis five in its transformations 43 and 49 on communal services, referring to the collection without subsidies from all economic actors and to subsidies aimed at households in situations of vulnerability.