Unión de Reyes.— After the change of energy matrix at the delegation of the Ministry of the Interior of this municipality, the Procedures Office offers greater vitality in its services and supports essential provisions such as the application for identity cards and passports.

According to Yaisel Pérez Hernández, vice-intendant in charge of the economy in the territory, the action responds to the economic and social transformations being promoted in the locality to meet the population’s demands.

The work had the social contribution of the MSME Impresiones Hassandy. Based on this improvement, the residents of Unión de Reyes will have the services of the identity card and immigration procedures office without interruptions.