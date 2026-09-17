15 de octubre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

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Reading Promoted at the José Martí Library in Jovellanos

17 de septiembre de 2026 Yannier Delgado Díaz

Jovellanos – The José Martí Library hosted a new edition of the «Entre Amigos» (Among Friends) space, with the presence of writers and exponents of local culture in a day to promote reading and community participation.

 

The gathering featured the presence of Yoleidys Hernández, Yans González, Eliseo Abreu, Miriam Gloria Elizarde, and Héctor Morales, who shared their writings, knowledge, and reflections on the traditions and history of the territory, while tribute was paid to Gaspar Melchor de Jovellanos and the «Mis Mejores Lectores» (My Best Readers) contest was awarded.

 

The award ceremony was dedicated to older adults, recognizing their bond with reading. More than a literary gathering, it became a space for dialogue. The public ceased to be a spectator to become the protagonist of the cultural experience to strengthen the habit of reading.

 

The day reaffirmed the value of culture, memory, identity, and the participation of the people in the year of Fidel’s Centenary, who so greatly promoted knowledge to learn the history and life of his people as a tool for transformation.

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