The City of Matanzas Dawns with 333 Years of History and Culture

The city of San Carlos and San Severino de Matanzas dawns today with 333 years since its founding, and the city’s inhabitants will celebrate the anniversary with the creative and artistic spirit that distinguishes the Cuban Culture Days, scheduled until the 20th of this month.

Noslén González Sosa, provincial deputy director of Culture in Matanzas, confirmed that talks, exhibitions, contest award ceremonies, gatherings, and performing arts presentations will distinguish the extensive program designed for this Monday.

At the central Libertad Park, groups such as Circo La Rueda, Novadanza, and Danza Espiral will share their art with passersby, and the Bonifacio Byrne Municipal House of Culture will host the inauguration of the photographic exhibition «Matanzas en Imágenes» (Matanzas in Images).

The municipal event «Yo bailo de todo» (I Dance Everything) will be attractive, with the participation of children and adolescents from the educational institutions of the Peñas Altas and Playa people’s councils, at the Francisco Vega Elementary School, so that new generations connect with the rhythms that distinguish the island.

At the former mansion of the Count of Diana, located at 25 Milanés Street, the inauguration of the exhibition «La Atenas de Cuba, 333 Aniversario» (The Athens of Cuba, 333rd Anniversary) is announced — a proposal to admire lenses bearing relevant history and identity.

From the Provincial Historical Archive to the Sauto Theater, the Capitular Acts and the Map of the Foundation of San Carlos and San Severino de Matanzas will be transferred to be exhibited in the neoclassical coliseum and to accompany a solemn session of the municipal Assembly of People’s Power.

Also, the 19th-century theater that constitutes a National Monument will host this Monday night a gala in which the territory’s artistic talent will honor the history that distinguishes the first modern city of America, founded between rivers on October 12, 1693.

ACN