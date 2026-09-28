Yumurino Neighborhood Hosts National Ceremony for the 66th Anniversary of the CDRs

The Gelpi neighborhood, in the provincial capital of Matanzas, hosted on the morning of this September 28 the national ceremony for the 66th anniversary of the founding of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR).

A crowd of CDR members and residents of the community gathered to celebrate the years since the organization was founded by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.

Hero of the Republic of Cuba and national coordinator of the CDRs, Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, present at this ceremony, stated that having an organization capable of managing life in the community and responding to the calls of the Revolution is one of the best ideas of the Cuban maximum leader.

«The current U.S. administration has intensified the hostile policy against our people, justifying its unjust actions with the false accusation that we represent a threat to its national security — something that, besides being false, makes no sense at all.»

«Our people are characterized by their solidarity, their resilience, and their capacity to overcome adversities. Faced with a complex context, we have full confidence that we will emerge victorious.»

The activity also became a propitious space to recognize Pinar del Río, Havana, and Santiago de Cuba as outstanding provinces, while the award as national vanguard fell to the province of Matanzas.

The provincial coordinator of the CDRs, Norlenis Serpa Santos, noted that the distinction does not mean that all the work is done and there are no things left to improve, but that it constitutes a goal to continue driving the work of the people of Matanzas.

More than six decades after its founding, the CDRs ratify Fidel’s visionary idea of an organization that accompanies, guides, and strengthens Cuban society in the face of the empire.