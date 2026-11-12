More than 700 mastectomized women in Matanzas will benefit from a donation of external breast prostheses, special garments, and other accessories intended for women who have undergone breast cancer surgery.

Among the resources are external silicone prostheses for postoperative use, special bras, adapted underwear, wigs, swimsuits designed to use these attachments, dresses, shirts, pants, cushions to relieve pain, among other materials and various additions.

Everything received contributes to the patient’s body image and self-esteem, psychologist Lena Alonso Triana, coordinator of the Amazonas de la Esperanza project, created precisely for those purposes, told Trabajadores exclusively.

She reiterated that the contribution responds to the purpose of providing material and emotional support to women who have undergone a mastectomy, promoting their self-care, and accompanying their recovery from a comprehensive perspective.

She stated that there are support groups in several of the province’s 13 municipalities, including Colón, Jagüey Grande, Cárdenas, and the city of Matanzas, to fulfill the purposes of bringing well-being, something possible, she stressed, thanks to the Dutch foundation Prótesis de Mama para Alas por la Vida, with which we have maintained alliances for some time and since then year after year, as happened now, they donate such valuable resources to us.

Alonso Triana thanked the foundation and also the Cabildo Quisicuaba sociocultural project, cooperation that facilitated receiving the shipment in Matanzas territory, an occasion in which Medicine students, General Services workers, and specialists from the multidisciplinary consultation also participated, according to a post on the Facebook profile of the Faustino Pérez Hernández clinical surgical hospital.

The Prótesis de Mama para Alas por la Vida foundation, chaired by Liny van der Heijden and with Peter van der Heijden as treasurer, has maintained for more than 18 years a work of support for Cuban women affected by breast cancer, the post added.

«Its collaboration with the Amazonas de la Esperanza Project constitutes a sustained alliance of cooperation and solidarity.»