The Community Health Center for STIs, HIV/AIDS in the municipality of Unión de Reyes is preparing a broad program of activities in observance of World AIDS Day, commemorated every December 1, with the purpose of promoting prevention and raising risk perception regarding these infections.

Madelaidis Díaz Cobián, an educator at the institution, explained to the radio that among the planned actions are educational talks at workplaces in the locality, as well as discussion sessions aimed at key populations, with the goal of expanding knowledge about sexually transmitted infections and HIV/AIDS.

The specialist noted that work is also being done to promote pre-exposure prophylaxis, known as PrEP, a preventive alternative that helps reduce the risk of acquiring HIV.

Díaz Cobián called on the population to raise risk perception and severity regarding STIs and HIV/AIDS, while insisting on the importance of getting informed and turning to guidance and prevention services.

She also urged those with doubts, concerns, or questions related to these topics to approach the Community Health Center, located on Independencia Street, in Unión de Reyes.

At that institution, face-to-face and telephone counseling is offered through the number 4541 3369, services that allow people to receive guidance and clarify concerns in a space of trust and confidentiality.

The activities planned in the territory add to the awareness actions carried out every year on the occasion of December 1, a date dedicated to strengthening prevention, information, and the response to HIV/AIDS.