The Bank of Credit and Commerce (BANDEC) celebrated its 29th anniversary on November 12 with a political-cultural ceremony of a provincial nature at Liberty Park in the city of Matanzas.

The activity, dedicated to the centennial of the birth of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, was an occasion to recognize the dedication, experience, and commitment of workers who have contributed for decades to the development of the banking institution.

The ceremony began with the entrance of the presidency, the call to attention, the playing of the National Anthem, and the laying of a floral wreath before the statue of José Martí.

One of the central moments of the celebration was the presentation of seals for years of service, as recognition of the permanence and dedication of men and women who have made banking their life’s project.

For 10 years of work, Odalys Hernández Cruz, Ediene Cervantes Gómez, Elba Ester Guerra Álvarez, Claudia Enríquez Hernández, and Irania Sánchez González received recognition.

For 15 years of service, Maritza Roteta Beruvides was distinguished, while for two decades of work and commitment, Maelis Martínez Mendoza, Lázaro López Pérez, Yeneris Gómez Lozano, Yamilé Ortiz Ortega, Elizabeth González Milián, Marlen Rubido Zuaznábar, Onel Ballester Bullain, Ana Rosa Valdés Tabares, and Yanetsy Chávez Camaraza received the seal.

The seals for 40 years of service went to Irma García Suárez, Ángel Manuel Veliz Alonso, Lázaro Baeza Manzanares, and Olga Eugenia Bouza Solán.

Francisca Candelaria Sixto Hernández was specially recognized, receiving the seal for 45 years of service.

Her career began in February 1981 as a cleaning assistant, and over four and a half decades, she held various responsibilities, including typist, librarian, Human Resources specialist, manager, and specialist in the cash area.

She currently serves as an Accounting specialist at the BANDEC Provincial Directorate.

The presentation of these recognitions was a tribute to the loyalty, effort, and adaptability of those who have accompanied the institution’s growth over the years.

The central remarks were delivered by Yanetsy Chávez Camaraza, provincial director of BANDEC.

The celebration concluded with a musical performance by Jorge Rodríguez García and Ado por Cella, who performed the song «Ando por Cella.»

Founded on November 12, 1997, BANDEC reached its 29th year of work with recognition for those who constitute its main strength: the workers, daily protagonists of banking services and of accompanying the country’s economic processes.