From the Fabulous World of «Teté» Tarifa

The Betancourt writer Marta Teresita Tarifa Falcón is celebrating an anniversary. Her literary work places her as relevant within writing for children and adolescents, in addition to practicing teaching in Bolondrón, her native town.

She trained in the Biological Sciences program at the Juan Marinello Higher Pedagogical Institute — hence the combination when conceiving her works on themes related to nature and its heartbeat in literature, which is joined by her love for children.

This feeling has contributed to her texts reflecting a fabulous world, whether in the exercise of poetry or narrative.

«Teté» Tarifa, as she is known in literary circles, was born on October 3, 1953, and has remained faithful to her native soil.

She belongs to the provincial Literary Workshop and the municipal Manuel Navarro Luna one, with broad participation in the «Maíz Regado» space of the Matanzas UNEAC and in the Book Fairs at the «Tesoro de Papel» pavilion, as well as in schools and plazas of Jovellanos and Betancourt.

She has been worthy of more than a dozen literary awards, among which stand out the Bonifacio Byrne Prize 2001; the Juegos Florales 2004 and 2005 in the city of Matanzas; as well as the La Edad de Oro Prize 2010.

Her undeniable talent is evidenced in many of her published books such as El mundo de cada quien (Ediciones Matanzas) and Canciones del viento (Gente Nueva Publishing House).

Congratulations to the admired writer «Teté» Tarifa, one of the primary exponents of children’s literature in the country.