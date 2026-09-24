15 de octubre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

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The Failde Orchestra to Perform at the Yumurino Danzón House

24 de septiembre de 2026 María Elena Bayón Mayor

After a successful tour of Mexico, the Failde Orchestra will perform this coming Sunday at 4:00 in the afternoon at the Danzón House of this city of rivers and bridges.

 

In statements to the press, its director, Ethiel Fernández Failde, expressed that the tour allowed their performance at the Zócalo of Veracruz, where thousands of admirers awaited them to enjoy their presentation.

 

Especially because there they premiered the single «De Veracruz,» a delicious and poetic danzón that joined the Matanzas musicians with the voices of Rodrigo de la Cadena and the group Los Miranda. He said that, to the musicians’ surprise, its main refrain was sung along, as it had been broadcast by the local radio of that province on the central coast, on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico.

 

The distinguished flutist reported that previously they enjoyed the acceptance of the dancers of Taxclala, capital of Veracruz, with their popular musical numbers and the performance of the piece titled «Arroz con mambo» alongside the international Sonora Santanera, as well as performing as a premiere in the municipality of Dolores Hidalgo, cradle of Mexico’s national independence.

 

Now they return to their Matanzas this Sunday to the Danzón House, on Calle del Medio, in the very Historic Center of the Athens of Cuba, added the president of the National Association of Danzón Dancers, with a view to presenting their new hits.

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